Free art display space available at the library

Applications due by Sept. 11

– The Paso Robles City Library seeks to encourage the artistic and cultural interests of the community by providing free space in the library to display visual and other work.

To be considered for display in 2024:

• Review the guidelines for the selection of art displays

• Submit an application by Sept. 11, 2023

• Email sample photographs or other representations of the work to Don Rader, drader@prcity.com

The library is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information about the event, as well as other library services and events, visit the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages or prcity.com/library.

