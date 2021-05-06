Free cap and gown photoshoots offered to local graduates

–Studio 101 West Photography is once again offering free cap and gown photo sessions to North County high school or college graduates.

“This is completely free to help our community’s senior grads make the best of another unusual year,” says Studio 101 West. Each 2021 high school or college graduate will get a free 20-minute photo session and one free 8×10 print or digital file – no purchase necessary. Free sessions will be limited to the first week in June so graduates should sign up now.

Last year they gave away over 80 cap and gown portrait packages. When all the free sessions were booked, they had people and local businesses offering to sponsor about 20 additional sessions for those that missed signing up early.

Click here for more information and to sign up.

