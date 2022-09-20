Free car seat check-ups available at special safety week event

Car seat check-ups also available by appointment throughout the year

– Parents and caregivers can get extra peace of mind that their car seat is installed correctly with a special car seat check-up event in Arroyo Grande on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is presented by the Public Health Department in partnership with Pregnancy and Parenting Support of San Luis Obispo County and the California Highway Patrol.

“We are here to offer the community guidance and information to ensure that children are riding in car seats safely and to help everyone avoid common installation mistakes,” said Public Health Department Child Passenger Safety Technician Magi Mejorado. The car seat check event will take place at the Walmart parking lot at 1168 W Branch Street in Arroyo

Grande.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will check car seats for proper installation. Technicians will teach caregivers how to install their car seat correctly and provide education about the appropriate seat based on the child’s age and size.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly half of car seats (46-percent) are misused.

California law requires all children under two years old to ride in a rear-facing car seat, unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds or is 40 or more inches tall. Parents are encouraged to keep children in rear- and forward-facing seats as long as possible. Children who are aged eight and older or who are at least 4 feet and 9 inches in height may ride in the back seat of a vehicle in a properly fitted safety belt, though a booster seat is still recommended.

The public health department’s certified child passenger safety technicians provide free car seat education and inspections to individuals and groups throughout the year. Inspections are offered in person or virtually by appointment. For more information or to schedule an inspection, contact Mejorado at mmejorado@co.slo.ca.us.

