Free car seat check-ups being held in San Miguel, Templeton this week

First event to be held today at San Miguel Park

– Parents and caregivers can ensure their child’s safety by getting their car seats checked for free at upcoming events in San Miguel and Templeton. The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department and the Pregnancy & Parenting Support of San Luis Obispo County are hosting these events to offer guidance and information to prevent common installation mistakes.

The events will be held today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at San Miguel Park in San Miguel and then on April 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will check the car seats for proper installation, teach caregivers the correct installation process, and provide education on the appropriate seat for a child’s age and size. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 46% of car seats are misused. California law requires all children under two years old to ride in a rear-facing car seat unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds or is 40 or more inches tall.

The public health department’s certified child passenger safety technicians offer free car seat education and inspections throughout the year to individuals and groups by appointment, virtually, or in person.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For more information or to schedule an inspection, contact Magi Mejorado at mmmejorado@co.slo.ca.us.

Share To Social Media