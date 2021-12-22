Free COVID-19 rapid tests available at pop-up event in Grover Beach

Community members encouraged to ‘know before you go or gather’

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced it will host a free COVID-19 Rapid Test Pop-Up event on Dec. 23 at Ramona Gardens Park in Grover Beach from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tests will be available for the first 150 people (age two and older) and results will be available approximately 15 minutes after testing.

“COVID-19 testing is more important than ever as cases are increasing and we’ve identified the highly-contagious Omicron variant here in SLO County,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Please take time to ‘know before you go or gather’ this holiday season so you can enjoy the company of family and friends more safely.”

Free testing is also available by appointment at community testing sites in Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, with results generally available in about two days. The Public Health Department today reported that one more SLO County resident has died from COVID-19. SLO County has added 199 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. In addition, 16 community members are currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19 complications, including 6 in the intensive care unit. The 14-day case rate has risen to 44.

“We all want the holiday season to be a time of joy and happiness, yet COVID-19 is casting a shadow over this season for those who have lost a loved one to this disease. My heart goes out to all those who are grieving,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer.

“COVID-19 is actively circulating in our community and the Omicron variant is here. We strongly urge you to get fully vaccinated, get a booster if you are eligible, and wear a mask in indoor public spaces. Please stay home and get tested if you’re sick.”

Masking is required in indoor public places statewide. Vaccines —both boosters and primary series— are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org, or call (833) 422-4255.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit www.SloPublicHealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related