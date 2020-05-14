Free COVID-19 testing now available for any local resident, even those without symptoms

–Any San Luis Obispo County resident can now get tested for COVID-19 Coronavirus Disease in about five minutes at sites in Paso Robles and Grover Beach, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Wednesday.

Testing is available at no cost to individuals. For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an appointment and no co-pay is required. For those who do not have health insurance, the State of California will pay for the test.

“We’ve expanded our testing capacity and I encourage everyone who would like to be tested to take advantage of this opportunity, even if you do not have symptoms,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, Health Officer for San Luis Obispo County.

The testing is available by appointment, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Testing is available to any resident who would like to be tested, with or without symptoms.

Free COVID-19 testing available at two San Luis Obispo County locations:

Testing helps individuals get the care they need and helps prevent the spread of COVID- 19 to others. The virus may be spread by people who do not experience symptoms and by those who later develop symptoms. Increased testing across the population, including people without symptoms, helps health officials understand the true local impact of COVID-19 and take steps to protect public health as the community begins to re-open. Increased testing is also one of the metrics required by the State to allow counties to reopen more quickly.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/statetesting or call 888-634-1123.

This testing is available through a partnership with the County of San Luis Obispo, the State of California, and the Cities of Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

