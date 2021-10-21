Free ‘Day of Rest’ this Saturday to help local caregivers

Event happening Saturday at St. James Church in Paso Robles

– At-home caregivers are invited to attend a free day of rest this Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Church in Paso Robles.

The event will include a variety of self-care experiences, such as meditative yoga and massages. Lunch will be provided, and an educational session on dementia communication will be led by Laura DeLoye, program manager of the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter.

There are still spots for the event, but the limit for free respite care has been reached. RSVP by calling Mara Whitten at the CAPSLO Adult Day Center: (805) 239-5679.

“When you’re caring for a family member or loved one at home, it can be difficult to get some time alone to care for yourself; yet this time of rest is crucial,” said DeLoye. According to the 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report, more than 1.6 million family and friends in California are providing unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. The California Central Coast Chapter provides free programs and services across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org/cacentral or call 1-800-272-3900.

