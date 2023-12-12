Free family holiday fun offered at Centennial Park

– This holiday, Paso Robles Recreation Services welcomes community members to celebrate the season with several free activities designed to delight this December.

Mail letters to Santa: Dec. 7 through 21, Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This year Santa’s elves have delivered a magical mailbox to Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive in Paso Robles) for children to send their letters to Santa. The mailbox includes a holiday background that makes a sweet photo-op of your little ones in the main lobby of Centennial Park.

Every child who mails a letter will receive a special treat bag from Santa’s elves. Download a free Santa letter template at prcity.com/recreation.

Holly jolly family celebration: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (arrive anytime)

Join the Recreation Services elves for a free holiday celebration at Centennial Park designed especially for children ages ten and under. During this party, your child can decorate holiday sugar cookies (with plenty of icing and sprinkles provided), sip cocoa and visit our Santa letter writing table to create the perfect note to drop into the Santa Mailbox in the lobby. Ms. Vanessa Salas Orr of YaYa Yoga ca will be offering two special story times during this event. Salas-Orr will read from her new picture book, Calm McYogi’s Farm.

This special book will be available for purchase and signing following Ms. Vanessa’s story times at 3 and 4 p.m.

Holiday hospitality days: Monday, Dec. 18 through Thursday, Dec. 21, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Recreation services will be spreading holiday cheer by hosting hospitality days for the community this December. Visit the Centennial Park main lobby and grab a holiday goodie (or two) as our holiday gift to you.

For more information, visit prcity.com/recreation. Contact Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988 or email recservices@prcity.com.

