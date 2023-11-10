Free flood response training offered on Nov. 18 in Paso Robles

North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Team conducting training session at public safety center

– The North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is conducting a flood response training session on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Paso Robles City Public Safety Center located at 900 Park Street.

The training is recommended for CERT members who have successfully completed the CERT: Basic Training Course and the IS-100.C Introduction to the Incident Command System. All CERT members and flood responders are invited to participate.

Led by John Spooner, Training Coordinator for North San Luis Obispo County CERT, the session aims to instruct participants on the application of on-scene management and the Incident Command System (ICS), personal safety, and medical skills in flood response scenarios. Attendees will also learn how to recognize the need for flood response, understand the emergency management system’s protocol for floods, identify the hazards of floodwaters, and work safely around them. Practical skills, such as filling and moving sandbags, as well as building sandbag barriers, will be covered during the training.

The training is free of charge, and those interested in participating are required to register by emailing northslocountycert@gmail.com with a message expressing their intent to attend the class. Telephone numbers should be included in the registration email. Additional class information will be provided upon registration. For inquiries, individuals can contact Training Coordinator John Spooner at (805) 588-2172.

