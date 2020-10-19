Free flu shots offered Wednesday at drive-through clinic in Atascadero, Arroyo Grande

Health agency says clinics serve as ‘drill that will help local health workers prepare for mass COVID-19 vaccinations’

–On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health agency will be offering zero-cost flu shots at both a North County and South County location, that they say will also serve as a “mass vaccination drill,” which will help the county prepare for when a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the masses.

Hundreds of people in SLO County age 2 or older are expected to participate in upcoming drive-through flu shot clinics in Atascadero and Arroyo Grande on Wednesday, October 21 from noon to 5 p.m.

“This year the flu shot is more important than ever because we don’t want to address two concurrent pandemics in SLO County,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, the County Health Officer. “Flu and COVID-19 look very similar and catching either could mean having to get tested for both. Stay healthy and help your community’s health workers by getting your flu shot.”

Supplies for this week’s drive-through flu shot clinics are limited and vaccines will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic in Arroyo Grande is located at the Walmart Shopping Center (1168 West Branch Street), and the clinic in Atascadero is located at the K-MART Shopping Center (3980 El Camino Real).

Besides getting immunized, everyone in SLO County can stop the spread of germs by staying home when sick, washing their hands often, wearing a face-covering in public, staying at least six feet from others, and avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

To learn more about flu and the flu vaccine, visit cdc.gov/flu. To learn more about the local drive-through clinics, visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/FluShot2020.

