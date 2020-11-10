Free flu vaccination shots offered this week on Central Coast



–Dignity Health’s Urgent Care Centers on the Central Coast are offering free flu shots to adults 18-64 years of age. No appointment is needed but supplies are limited. The flu virus remains one of the Top 10 leading causes of death each year in the US, and this is especially concerning during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

No-cost flu shots begin Nov. 9 at the following locations with no appointment needed, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 6:p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.:

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Atascadero

5920 West Mall, Atascadero

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Pismo Beach

877 Oak Park Blvd., Pismo Beach

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Santa Maria

2271 S. Depot Street, Santa Maria

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Orcutt

1102 East Clark Avenue, Suite 120A, Orcutt

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Lompoc

217 West Central Avenue, Lompoc

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Solvang

1992 Old Mission Drive, Suite 140, Solvang

The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu. In addition to getting the flu vaccine here are some recommended safety precautions from Dignity Health:

Avoid close contact with those who are sick and stay home if you are

Wear a mask when in public

Use your elbow to cover cough and sneezes

Wash hands thoroughly for 20-seconds and carry hand sanitizer with you to use frequently

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth

Disinfect surfaces

Ensure you are maintaining a physical distance of 6ft in public spaces

If you experience symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, headache muscle and body aches, nausea, shortness of breath, sore throat~ Call your doctor.

