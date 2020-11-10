Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Free flu vaccination shots offered this week on Central Coast 

Posted: 6:05 am, November 10, 2020

Free flu shots offered
Dignity Health’s Urgent Care Centers on the Central Coast are offering free flu shots to adults 18-64 years of age. No appointment is needed but supplies are limited. The flu virus remains one of the Top 10 leading causes of death each year in the US, and this is especially concerning during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

No-cost flu shots begin Nov. 9 at the following locations with no appointment needed, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 6:p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.:

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Atascadero
5920 West Mall, Atascadero

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Pismo Beach
877 Oak Park Blvd., Pismo Beach

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Santa Maria
2271 S. Depot Street, Santa Maria

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Orcutt
1102 East Clark Avenue, Suite 120A, Orcutt

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Lompoc
217 West Central Avenue, Lompoc

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Solvang
1992 Old Mission Drive, Suite 140, Solvang

The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu. In addition to getting the flu vaccine here are some recommended safety precautions from Dignity Health:

  • Avoid close contact with those who are sick and stay home if you are
  • Wear a mask when in public
  • Use your elbow to cover cough and sneezes
  • Wash hands thoroughly for 20-seconds and carry hand sanitizer with you to use frequently
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth
  • Disinfect surfaces
  • Ensure you are maintaining a physical distance of 6ft in public spaces
  • If you experience symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, headache muscle and body aches, nausea, shortness of breath, sore throat~ Call your doctor.


