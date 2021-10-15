Free live music and auction to benefit local church, veterans organization

Event happening Saturday, Nov. 6

– Atascadero United Methodist Church, located at 11605 El Camino Real in Atascadero, will host its annual auction fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 6, but a bit differently from past years. This year’s event will include free live music with silent and live auctions. A portion of the auction proceeds will be donated to SLO-Vets2Work.

SLO-Vets2Work provides services to assist in reintegrating homeless veterans into meaningful employment within the labor force. The program is “employment focused” and veterans receive the employment and training services needed to re-enter the labor force. The organization works with local businesses to actively recruit veterans for their businesses.

The fundraiser will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 with the live music and silent auction in the sanctuary. There will also be seating available outside with the concert broadcasted to a TV on the Labyrinth. The live music will be broadcast via YouTube.com/AtascaderoUMC.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., there will be an in-person live auction that will be broadcast via Zoom to allow for people to bid from home. Those interested in attending the live auction via Zoom may register for free by going to the church’s website, AtascaderoUMC.org.

A take and bake lasagna meal for four will be available to pick up between 3:30 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. Meals must be pre-ordered though a small number of meals will be available for purchase the day-of. Meals include a meat lasagna (gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian & vegan options are available), a loaf of Brian’s Bread sourdough, a salad, and dessert. The cost for the entire meal for four is $50 if ordered by Nov. 1. The cost after Nov. 1 is $60.

Purchase tickets by contacting the church office at mail@atascaderoumc.org or (805) 466-2566. Payment can be made by cash, check or card. For more information, go to AtascaderoUMC.org.

