Free ‘Lunch and Learn’ event at the library to focus on brain health

Event first of three-part series

– The Paso Robles City Library is partnering with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Office to present a free Lunch and Learn series focusing on brain health, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia.

Led by SLO County Public Health Education Specialist Paulina Flores Jimenez, the education series aims to address various topics, including memory loss, healthy aging, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and fostering a caring community.

The series, comprising three classes, will take place at the Paso Robles City Library, with lunch provided at each event. Registration is required for each class.

The initial class on March 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., will explore strategies to promote brain health, emphasizing lifestyle habits such as diet, exercise, social engagement, and cognitive activities.

The subsequent class on April 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., will delve into understanding Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Attendees will gain insights into the distinctions between the two diseases, stages, risk factors, ongoing research, and available treatments.

Concluding on May 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., the final class will spotlight the warning signs of dementia. Participants will learn to recognize the ten warning signs and gain techniques to address concerns about a loved one’s cognition.

Interested individuals can register for the free Lunch and Learn classes at the Paso Robles Library’s website: www.prcity.com/246/Classes-Events.

