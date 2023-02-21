Free mental health community resource event coming to SLO
– Aspire Counseling Services in San Luis Obispo will be hosting “Support SLO,” a community resource event addressing the mental health and opioid crisis on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mission Prep High School in San Luis Obispo.
The event will include free resources, consultations, referrals, and connections with mental health, addiction treatment, social services, and community-based nonprofit agencies. There will be free Narcan training and distribution, a round table Q&A with local experts and peers with lived experience, answering questions like, “ how to talk to your teens about drugs,” as well as a keynote presentation: “Understanding the Opioid Epidemic; restoring futures and saving lives,” by Dr. Gerard Fernando, medical director of Aspire Counseling.
Refreshments will be provided.
For more information visit the Facebook event page here.