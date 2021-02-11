Free online training now available for ABC licensees

–The San Luis Obispo Police Department is partnering with the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and inviting business owners along with their employees, to participate in a free online training program. The Licensee Education on Alcohol and Drugs (LEAD) program is now available online and is free for all ABC licensees. The LEAD program educates businesses on laws involving the sale and service of alcoholic beverages.

Last year thousands of employees in California’s alcoholic beverage industry were trained in this program. The LEAD program began on Jan. 1, 1991, with a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. Since February 1995, ABC has funded the program. Since 1991, the LEAD Program has trained over 200,000 people. The curriculum is designed for licensees, managers, and employees. There is no separate management curriculum. The LEAD program provides the licensee and applicant with practical information on serving alcoholic beverages safely, responsibly, and legally, and preventing illicit drug activity at the licensed establishment. This online course will take each employee approximately four hours to complete. Upon successful completion of the course, each employee will receive a certificate showing they have passed the curriculum. The department believes this type of training not only helps businesses better understand their responsibilities, but also provides them with the tools and knowledge they need to promote reasonable consumption and contribute to making communities safer.

ABC licensed businesses and their employees who are interested in taking this online course can sign up online at: https://www.abc.ca.gov. From the ABC homepage, click on the tab labeled “Education,” then select the link labeled “Register for LEAD (Licensee/Server Training). On the middle of the page under the heading “Register,” click on the link to “Register for an online LEAD training class.”

For additional information or questions regarding ABC licenses and LEAD classes, licensees may contact the San Luis Obispo ABC office or go online at: https://www.abc.ca.gov.

