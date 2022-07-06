Free pancake breakfast returns to downtown July 28

Breakfast is free but tickets are required

– The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association, in conjunction with the California Mid-State Fair, is hosting the annual Free Pancake Breakfast in the park Thursday, July 28 from 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. The annual event is a celebration of the kickoff of the Mid-State Fair. Attendees will enjoy pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice, and coffee.

The breakfast is free, but a ticket is required. Free tickets are available July 11 – 27 from any downtown merchant displaying the “Free Pancake Breakfast Tickets Here” sign.

For more information call (805) 238-4103.

