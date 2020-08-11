Free public course offered in avoiding stress eating and unhealthy habits during COVID-19

–Are you stress eating? With the current takeover of COVID-19, we’re all feeling the stress! Before you succumb to emotional eating, join Health Coach, Kris Allen of New Path 2 Wellness, she is offering a free 60-minute Zoom class on keeping healthy in these uncertain times. The course is happening Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This outreach program requires registration.

In addition to addressing nutrition, Allen will cover topics from ways to ensure a great night’s sleep, how to safely navigate grocery shopping, food prep, to addressing the stress in your life as well as keeping those social connections healthy even though we all are practicing “physical-distancing.”

“The current state of things has certainly changed the ways most of us live day-to-day, however, this doesn’t mean we can’t continue (or begin) living a healthy lifestyle,” says Allen. “Cooking has always been a crucial aspect of healthy living, and it can also be a stress-reducer. Whether you just didn’t have the time to cook, or lacked the confidence to get into the kitchen, this change in routine could be the perfect opportunity to polish your skills and start creating healthier eating habits!”

To reserve your spot, go to: https://newpath.iinhealthcoaching.co/COHW0001 or call/leave a message at (805) 235-2263.

