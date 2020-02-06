Free seminar on estate and emergency planning for your pets on Feb. 19

–The Teresa Rhyne Law Group and Meade Canine Rescue Foundation will co-host a special seminar entitled “Estate and Emergency Planning For Your Pets,” to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fossil Wine Bar, located at 5992 Entrada Avenue in Atascadero.

Rhyne is the New York Times #1 best-selling author of “The Dog Lived and So Will I” and an estate planning attorney with over 30 years of experience. She will walk attendees through the basics of how best to prepare for the possibility of something happening that may prevent you from taking care of your “fur babies.”

Rhyne’s hour-long presentation will focus on short-term strategies such as creating a Written Action Plan for your pets, identifying potential caregivers for emergencies, and alerting authorities to your wishes for your pets in case you are incapacitated away from home. The seminar will also cover long-term strategies such as setting up Powers of Attorney and Health Care Directives that provide for your pets, establishing a Pet Trust for their (and their caregiver’s) long-term care, and the multiple ways to support animal charities after passing on

A question and answer period will follow for attendees to ask their own specific questions about planning for their pets.

The seminar is free to the public, though seating is limited. Wine, beer, mead, sake, and small snacks will be available for purchase at Fossil Wine Bar. To RSVP for the event, please email Meade Canine Rescue at 4dots@att.net.

About Meade Canine Rescue

Meade Canine Rescue’s mission has always been to help alleviate the pet overpopulation problem that results tragically in the euthanasia of millions of healthy sentient canines who deserve so much more. Since their first rescue in 2001, Meade saves the least-adoptable dogs from high-kill dog pounds by advocating for better education, providing medical care and spaying/neutering as many dogs as possible, and placing them in great homes, one by one. MCR has rehabilitated thousands of dogs through their three locations in Connecticut and their 12-acre ranch/sanctuary in Creston for senior and special needs animals with nowhere to turn. Meade’s focus remains in its logo – stamp out sadness, spay, and neuter, and always adopt.

About Teresa Rhyne Law Group

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is focused on giving client-centered, customized estate plans based on the needs of each individual client. Whether it’s a will and a trust, multi-generational planning, business succession planning, wealth protection planning or all of the above. The Teresa Rhyne Law Group can work collaboratively advisors utilizing a comprehensive set of strategies to design and implement a plan that reduces taxation, and secures asset protection.

