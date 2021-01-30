Free service available to help Paso Robles residents with their taxes

–Residents of Paso Robles are once again able to get their taxes done for free through the AARP Tax-Aide Program. The free tax service will be at the Paso Robles Senior Center, 270 Scott Street, Paso Robles, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon.

This service begins on Feb. 15 and ends on April 1, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this will be a drive-up and drop-off service only. No appointments will be taken.

“When you arrive at the Paso Robles Senior Center, please stay in your car with your mask on,” says Micki Wright, Paso Robles Senior Center coordinator. “A Tax-Aide representative will meet you at your car, give you a questionnaire to complete, and take all your 2020 tax documents, please do not come until you have all your tax documents.”

When the tax return is ready, usually in 7-14 days, residents will be called to sign and pick-up the returns. The tax returns can be electronically filed at that time.

Atascadero clients can drop off their tax information by making an appointment after Feb. 1 by calling (805) 931-6308.

Share this post!

email

Related