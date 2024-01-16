Free tax help available at multiple county locations

Services commence on Feb. 1, continue through early April

– AARP Tax-Aide and United Way of San Luis Obispo County have announced a joint promotion of free tax return preparation services for San Luis Obispo County taxpayers. The services are provided through the IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)/ Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs.

Taxpayers can access locations, hours, and services at twelve sites across the county through the organizations’ websites, call centers, social media, email, etc.

“The goal for both our organizations is to provide free tax return preparation for as many taxpayers as possible,” Vicky Van Den Berg, district coordinator for SLO AARP Tax-Aide, stated, “By working together, AARP and United Way can jointly offer more locations and timeslots for taxpayers.”

“Taxpayers unable to book an appointment at an AARP location can check United Way, and vice versa,” Doug Yeiser, United Way SLO interim CEO said. “All AARP and United Way volunteers are certified through the same VITA/TCE program.”

AARP Tax-Aide emphasizes seniors and offers weekday appointments between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with no age or AARP membership requirement. United Way focuses on low to moderate-income taxpayers, providing afternoon, evening, and weekend appointments to accommodate those with work or other commitments, along with a drop-off and pick-up later service. United Way VITA has an upper-income limit for the taxpayers it serves.

Services for the year commence on Feb. 1 and continue through early April. Taxpayers can obtain more information and book an appointment at ccfreetax.org. (AARP) or www.MyFreeTaxes.Org (United Way).

