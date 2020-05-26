Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Free thermometers for families available today at Culinary Arts Academy 

Posted: 4:44 am, May 26, 2020 by News Staff

–Free thermometers will be given out to families from the health tracking app Kinsa at the Culinary Arts Academy on Tuesday, May 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The thermometers will work without downloading the Kinsa app. Those who choose to download the app will be asked to sign a waiver that discusses HIPPA health privacy and data collection information.

These thermometers are not being endorsed by the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. They are a free service for local families. Fever is one of the earliest signs of illness. For more information, email laaiello@pasoschools.org.

 



Comments

Posted in:  Community, COVID-19
