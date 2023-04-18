Free veterans’ resource fair slated for Saturday in Atascadero

Event will feature over 30 organizations with information for veterans and their families

– More than 30 non-profits, government agencies, and organizations will be gathered as a one-stop informational event for veterans of North San Luis Obispo County at the Veterans’ Resource Fair on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Park near the bandstand.

Hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 2814 of Atascadero and the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Office, the free outdoor event will offer local veterans and their families the opportunity to find services for health, nutrition, mental wellness, financial assistance, legal aid, employment, education, and social opportunities.

Participating organizations include:

Alignment Health

Aspire Counseling Services SLO

Atascadero State Hospital- Employment Opportunities

CAPSLO Veterans Support Program

Central Coast Veterans Helping Veterans

Community Health Centers (CHC)

DSH-A Cuesta College Psych Tech Program

Estrella Warbirds Museum

Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial

Guaranteed Rate – VA Loans

Home Depot – Atascadero (Employment)

In Trust Legal

NECA-IBEW Joint Electrical Apprenticeship Program

New Life K9s

Office of Congressman Panetta

Operation WEBS

San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation

Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down

Seniors Helping Seniors

Sierra Mental Wellness Group

SLG Senior Care

SLO Army Recruiting

SLO County Public Health

SLO County Veterans Outreach Program

SLO Veterans Collaborative/EDD

TANF- Tribal Family Wellness

VA West LA

Vet Center

Veteran Services Office of San Luis Obispo County

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 2814, Atascadero

Welcome Home Military

The Kiwanis Club of Atascadero will be selling tri-tip sandwich lunches from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veterans’ lunches are being sponsored by generous members of the community. To sponsor a veteran’s lunch, visit www.vfwpost2814.org (click “special events”) for the online donation link or details on where to send cash or checks.

Live music will be provided by North County Troubadours and Friends and The Mockingbirds and the VFW Auxiliary 2814 will host free activities for children.

For more event details, including how to donate in support of the resource fair and the veterans it will serve, visit www.vfwpost2814.org.

