Free veterans’ resource fair slated for Saturday in Atascadero
Event will feature over 30 organizations with information for veterans and their families
– More than 30 non-profits, government agencies, and organizations will be gathered as a one-stop informational event for veterans of North San Luis Obispo County at the Veterans’ Resource Fair on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Park near the bandstand.
Hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 2814 of Atascadero and the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Office, the free outdoor event will offer local veterans and their families the opportunity to find services for health, nutrition, mental wellness, financial assistance, legal aid, employment, education, and social opportunities.
Participating organizations include:
- Alignment Health
- Aspire Counseling Services SLO
- Atascadero State Hospital- Employment Opportunities
- CAPSLO Veterans Support Program
- Central Coast Veterans Helping Veterans
- Community Health Centers (CHC)
- DSH-A Cuesta College Psych Tech Program
- Estrella Warbirds Museum
- Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial
- Guaranteed Rate – VA Loans
- Home Depot – Atascadero (Employment)
- In Trust Legal
- NECA-IBEW Joint Electrical Apprenticeship Program
- New Life K9s
- Office of Congressman Panetta
- Operation WEBS
- San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation
- Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down
- Seniors Helping Seniors
- Sierra Mental Wellness Group
- SLG Senior Care
- SLO Army Recruiting
- SLO County Public Health
- SLO County Veterans Outreach Program
- SLO Veterans Collaborative/EDD
- TANF- Tribal Family Wellness
- VA West LA
- Vet Center
- Veteran Services Office of San Luis Obispo County
- Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 2814, Atascadero
- Welcome Home Military
The Kiwanis Club of Atascadero will be selling tri-tip sandwich lunches from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veterans’ lunches are being sponsored by generous members of the community. To sponsor a veteran’s lunch, visit www.vfwpost2814.org (click “special events”) for the online donation link or details on where to send cash or checks.
Live music will be provided by North County Troubadours and Friends and The Mockingbirds and the VFW Auxiliary 2814 will host free activities for children.
For more event details, including how to donate in support of the resource fair and the veterans it will serve, visit www.vfwpost2814.org.