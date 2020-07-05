Paso Robles News|Sunday, July 5, 2020
Freedom Rally in Downtown City Park draws about 400 

Posted: 8:53 am, July 5, 2020 by News Staff
Fourth of July Rally Paso Robles

Republican Congressional candidate Andy Caldwell

–A Freedom Rally at the Downtown City Park attracted about 400 people Saturday morning on Independence Day. A group of classic car owners cruised around the park and downtown area.

Republican Congressional candidate Andy Caldwell led off the patriotic speeches with an analysis of the words of the Declaration of Independence. He talked spoke of the challenges the Founding Fathers faced, and how their wisdom remains relevant.

Republican State Senate candidate Vicki Nohrden spoke about the precious value of our freedoms and how people like first responders are still putting their lives at risk to protect us.

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold completed the public speeches. She provided quotes from our Founding Fathers that she said still resonate today. She quoted presidents George Washington, James Madison, and Ronald Reagan.

She ended with a quote from President Thomas Jefferson. in 1802 he said, “I predict future happiness for Americans if they can prevent the government from wasting the labors of the people under the pretense of taking care of them.”

After the organizers thanked the speakers, a jazz trio entertained the crowd while they relaxed in the shade and enjoyed a beautiful Fourth of July In Paso Robles Downtown City Park.

Rick and Laurie Pratt

Rick and Laurie Pratt with their dog, Tucker.

Republican Congressional candidate Andy Caldwell

Republican Congressional candidate Andy Caldwell at the rally.

Recall Newsom

Volunteers gathered signatures for a petition to recall Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom.



