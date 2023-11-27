Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 28, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Freeze warning in effect for Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Freeze warning in effect for Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:41 am, November 27, 2023 by News Staff

hard freeze paso roblesChance of rain in the forecast mid-week

– A hard freeze warning is currently in effect for Paso Robles. Today’s warning expires at 8 a.m., and as the week progresses, overnight lows are expected to rise along with a chance of rain on Wednesday, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground.

The National Weather Service warns that during hard freezes there can be damage to outdoor plumbing, potentially severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected pets or livestock.

The NWS advises the public to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

To view a 10-day weather forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground, click here.

forecast paso robles

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.