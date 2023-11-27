Freeze warning in effect for Paso Robles

Chance of rain in the forecast mid-week

– A hard freeze warning is currently in effect for Paso Robles. Today’s warning expires at 8 a.m., and as the week progresses, overnight lows are expected to rise along with a chance of rain on Wednesday, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground.

The National Weather Service warns that during hard freezes there can be damage to outdoor plumbing, potentially severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected pets or livestock.

The NWS advises the public to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

To view a 10-day weather forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground, click here.

