French And Spanish wine essentials classes come to Paso Robles this summer

– A message from MWWine School –

Melanie Webber teaching Wine Scholar Guild classes

– Local wine industry professionals and aficionados have likely heard of WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) courses, but there is a new game in town for those looking to up their wine ‘game’: the renowned Wine Scholar Guild’s (WSG’s) brand new French and Spanish Wine Essentials certification classes are coming to Paso Robles – live and in-person – for the first time this summer – along with a full slate of WSET Level 1, 2 & 3 Award in Wines classes. Embarking on her sixth year of teaching WSET courses in Paso, Melanie Webber, educator and director of MWWine School is opening up the world of Spanish and French wines to local epicureans, enthusiasts and professionals through these classes that explore the culture, cuisine, history, viticulture and winemaking principles behind these vibrant regions.

Spanish Wine Essentials dives deep into the world of Spanish regions and wines as well as grape varieties, including Tempranillo, Garnacha, Graciano, Cariñena, and Mataro, that have found a home in Paso, and many others including Mencia, Verdejo, Macabeo, and Hondarrabi Zuri – all of which will be sampled during the class through tastings of over 35 Spanish wines. French Wine Essentials brings students a deep understanding of the grape varieties, and their birthplaces, that form the basis of the California wine industry – from Bordeaux to the Rhone to Burgundy – along with many wines, regions and grape varieties that may be new to students, but that are growing in popularity in Paso.

“My favorite wine people are my wine students and I can’t wait to further ignite their interest in France and Spain’s wine regions with these new WSG Essentials classes,” shared Melanie Webber. “Not only will the two-day courses fast-track students’ understanding of the intricate worlds of French and Spanish wines, and offer incredible wines to taste, they also include WSG’s colorful and comprehensive book, online support materials, and certification – and will let students in on some of the wine world’s best kept wine secrets.”

Melanie has helped over 400 wine professionals and wine lovers in the Paso area expand their wine knowledge and achieve their certifications. And her connection to the Paso/SLO community comes from not only teaching local students, but also as part of the founding team of Paso’s award-winning Garagiste Wine Festival which helped launch California’s micro-winery movement. A certified wine educator, she has traveled the world visiting wine regions to gather knowledge to share with her students and holds the globally-recognized WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wine and Spirits, as well as WSG’s Spanish Wine Scholar and French Wine Scholar certifications. She is also an adjunct Professor of Wine Studies at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, CA and a published wine writer.

“I am so proud of the hundreds of industry professionals and enthusiasts, across the Paso Robles/SLO County area who have achieved their WSET certifications in my classes,” said Melanie Webber. “Nothing makes me happier than running into my students who are living their certifications – and their knowledge – in tasting rooms, wineries, restaurants and other wine businesses across the region.”

The two-day Spanish Wine Essentials course takes place on Monday/Tuesday, July 15th and 16th at Broken Earth Winery from 9:30am to 5:00pm. To register click here. The two-day French Wine Essentials course takes place Monday/Tuesday August 26th and August 27th from 9:30am to 5:00pm. To register click here.

MWWine School also offers WSET Level 1 2 & 3 Award in Wines courses (among the wine industry’s most coveted credentials) at Broken Earth Winery this summer. For more information on the courses and summer schedule, click here.

In celebration of her sixth anniversary teaching in Paso Robles, Webber is offering an Early Bird discount through May 31st to her students and industry trade on all July – September courses. Email info@melaniewebberwine.com for the code.