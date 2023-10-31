Paso Robles News|Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Fresno man pleads guilty to murder of Arroyo Grande woman 

Posted: 6:40 am, October 31, 2023 by News Staff
Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles

Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles, 18, of Fresno, Calif.

Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles, 21, faces 25 years to life in state prison for his conviction

– District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles, 21, of Fresno has pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Marion Jeanine Vore. The crime occurred late afternoon of Nov. 27, 2020, at a residence in rural Arroyo Grande.

Mendibles faces 25 years to life in state prison for his conviction and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2024, in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos.

