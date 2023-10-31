Fresno man pleads guilty to murder of Arroyo Grande woman

Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles, 21, faces 25 years to life in state prison for his conviction

– District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles, 21, of Fresno has pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Marion Jeanine Vore. The crime occurred late afternoon of Nov. 27, 2020, at a residence in rural Arroyo Grande.

Mendibles faces 25 years to life in state prison for his conviction and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2024, in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos.

