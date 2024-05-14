Fresno men arrested for theft, narcotics possession

Two men reportedly stole $2000 worth of items from Paso Robles Target

– On Monday at 4:04 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers responded to a report of two males stealing from Target in Paso Robles. Further investigation revealed that Christopher Arreola, 28, and Brennan Visser, 42, both from Fresno, had stolen approximately $2000 worth of items from the store.

Arreola fled in a black Ford Focus, while Visser fled on foot.

When officers attempted to pull over Arreola, he rear-ended an unrelated vehicle and then fled on foot. Officers pursued him on foot and took him into custody. No one was injured in the collision. Inside Arreola’s vehicle, officers located a small amount of narcotics, burglary tools, and stolen property.

Arreola was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple charges, including felony theft, possession of narcotics, warrants, possession of burglary tools, and DUI-drugs. Officers located Visser in an adjacent parking lot, where he was arrested without incident. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

