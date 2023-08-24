Friends of Oceano Dunes files cross-appeal in ongoing legal battle

Cross-appeal will argue that the trial court’s denial of some of the nonprofit’s secondary arguments was in error

– This week, SLO County nonprofit Friends of Oceano Dunes filed a cross-appeal in a countermeasure to the California Coastal Commission appeal of the July 19 landmark ruling by the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court that the commission had no authority to ban OHV at Oceano Dunes.

The court’s July 19 ruling covered four lawsuits – three brought by Friends of Oceano Dunes, and one by EcoLogic Partners. The court made clear that if the Coastal Commission wants to attempt to ban OHV recreation at the park, it must convince San Luis Obispo County to amend its local coastal plan or compel the state legislature to change the county’s local coastal plan.

Friends of Oceano Dunes’ cross-appeal will argue to the Second District Court of Appeal in Ventura that the trial court’s denial of some of the nonprofit’s secondary arguments was in error. For instance, the trial court declined to find that the commission’s limitation on camping was unlawful. Yet, evidence before the trial court presented by State Parks showed that the location where the commission would allow camping can barely fit 100 camping sites, and would create congestion and safety issues. The commission’s vice chair questioned the wisdom of such an action by the commission at the March 2021 administrative hearing.

The Coastal Commission’s effort to close the Oceano Dunes SVRA, if successful, would remove a significant recreational facility, not to mention destroy jobs and local businesses. A recent study showed that Oceano Dunes visitors from outside San Luis Obispo County generate more than $500 million in economic impact annually.

Friends of Oceano Dunes’ Board of Directors have made clear that it will continue to pursue all legal remedies to protect beach driving, camping, and OHV recreation at Oceano Dunes SVRA the way it has been occurring for the last 100 years.

For more information about Friends of Oceano Dunes, visit www.oceanodunes.org.

Share To Social Media