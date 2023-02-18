Friends of the Elephant Seal recruiting new docents

Application deadline is Monday, Feb. 27

– Friends of the Elephant Seal (FES) is recruiting new docents (guides) to help visitors understand the fascinating life history of the northern elephant seals that visit the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Viewing Area in San Simeon, California. FES is a cooperating association with the California State Parks.

Piedras Blancas is the largest mainland rookery for these animals. Elephant seals visit the beach twice annually to give birth and breed, and again to molt and grow a new coat. The rest of the year they migrate long distances, diving deep to find food.

Docents are easily recognizable in their bright blue jackets. FES provides professional-quality training and extensive reference materials about the seals and other coastal wildlife. Experienced docents help novices get started with confidence through a mentoring program.

Researchers continue to make new discoveries about elephant seals and their environment. FES docents are among the first to learn about current research findings.

FES will offer a Spring 2023 training class to prepare new docents to meet the public as informal educators and wildlife interpreters. The application deadline is Monday, Feb. 27.

The six-week training program will include independent study assignments and virtual online sessions that begin in March. An all-day in-person training session is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, in Morro Bay. Three in-person, outdoor mentoring sessions will be scheduled individually between April 17 and May 5, 2023.

Docents serve three or four three-hour shifts a month, scheduled at will, either in the morning or afternoon.

Go to https://elephantseal.org/become-a-docent/ to fill out an application. For questions call (805) 924-1628. Must be 18 or older.

