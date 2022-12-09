Friends of the Library conducting annual holiday book sale

Shoppers can find books, jewelry, holiday décor, stocking stuffers, and other gifts

– The Friends of the Paso Robles Library are conducting their annual Holiday Extravaganza and Book Sale at the Paso Robles City Library conference room. It’s free to attend. Besides hundreds of books, they’re offering jewelry, holiday décor, stocking stuffers, and other gifts.

“We’re excited to be back open and offering books and holiday gifts to the public,” Friends of the Library President Ann Bell says.

Books are sold by the inch, so it’s very reasonable to buy readable gifts for friends and family. They even offer gift wrapping.

The fundraising event is happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

