Friends of the Library store re-opens after 15 months

Drive-through book drives happening July 10 and 24

–The Friends of the Library store reopened in the Paso Robles Library building. It reopened on June 16 after being closed for 15 months. The store is now open from 10-5 Monday – Friday, and 10-3 Saturday. The store sells donated books, magazines, and new gift items at its small retail store next to the library conference room.

The friends are conducting two drive-through book drives on July 10 and 24. People can drive through the parking lot behind the library conference room and drop their books off next to the big oak tree. Donors can drop off magazines any day the book store is open.

Anne Bell said, “It’s been 15 long months, but we’re anxious to receive some donated books and get back in operation.”

All proceeds benefit the Paso Robles Library.



Advertisement

Share this post!

email