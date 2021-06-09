Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 10, 2021
Friends of the library to hold gala reopening 

June 9, 2021

friends of the library
–The Friends of the Paso Robles City Library located in the library’s lobby will hold a “Gala Reopening” of its gift store on June 16. The friends will be serving cookies, balloons, and a free book for all who attend.

The organization is a major contributor to the community’s public library. Funds for books and other materials including databases and maintenance of the large fish tank are provided through sales of used books and a wide array of gifts in the store as well as biannual book sales.

“Become a member of the friends and get a preview visit to the book sales as well as other benefits,” says Jennifer Carey with Friends of the Paso Robles Library. “Come shop!”

The friends’ store hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

