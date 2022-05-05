Friends of the Paso Robles Library semi-annual book sale returns



– Friends of the Paso Robles Library invites the public to peruse thousands of books and DVDs for sale to benefit the Paso Robles Library. Titles available include fiction, nonfiction, and children’s.

On Thursday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the early bird sale begins for members only. Memberships may be purchased at the door.

The public sale is Friday, May 27 from 10 a.m to 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come early for the best selection.

Friends of the Paso Robles Library is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1978.

Advertisement

Related