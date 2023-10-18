Friends of the Paso Robles Library hosting fall book sale

First day of sale is members-only

– The Friends of the Paso Robles Library is gearing up for its annual Fall Book Sale, set to take place from Thursday, Nov. 3 to Saturday, Nov. 5, in the library conference room at 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles, California.

The schedule for the sale is as follows: On Thursday, Nov. 2, the event will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., exclusively for members. New memberships can be obtained at the door for those interested. On Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4, the sale will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. respectively, and will be open to the general public.

During the sale, all books will be priced at $1.50 per inch, measured by the stack. In addition to books, there will be deals on various items, including collections, CDs, vinyl records, DVDs, and audiobooks. The proceeds from the sale will contribute to the betterment of the Paso Robles City Library.

