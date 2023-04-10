Roast to benefit local families impacted by cancer May 7

Tickets, sponsorships available

– Cancer Support Community- California Central Coast (CSC), a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting cancer patients and their families, is hosting the 7th annual Fryers Club Roast, a fundraising event to raise funds and awareness for the CSC’s programs and services.

This year’s Fryers Club Roast will take place on Sunday, May 7 at Terra Mia in Paso Robles and will feature Ali Rush of 15 Degrees C and a vibrant roasting panel of her friends, local celebrities, and industry colleagues. Plus, the afternoon will include both a live and silent auction full of exciting lots from trips and wine to dinners and more.

“I am so honored to be chosen as this year’s roastee. As one of the few female sommeliers in the wine industry and having owned and operated 15 Degrees C for 15 years there are lots of good stories to share,” says Ali Rush, this year’s roastee.

“Our organization relies on the generosity of our donors and supporters for funding to provide critical mental, social, and emotional support to local families impacted by a cancer diagnosis,” said Executive Director of CSC Central Coast Candice Sanders, “We are thrilled to host our 7th Annual Fryers Club Roast, which promises to be a fun and memorable evening for all involved. This event sells out every year, so rush to get your tickets while you can.”

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on the CSC’s website at cscslo.org. Tickets will include a vivacious live and silent auction, tapas and small bites by local restauranteurs and caterers, local wine and beer, and music by Dante Marsh and The Vibesetters.

“We still have a range of sponsorship opportunities available that include tickets, and prominent recognition at the event and in all promotional materials and proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships help us achieve our commitment to provide social, emotional, health and wellness support to local cancer patients and their families, within San Luis Obispo County, at no cost to them,” says Sanders.

To explore sponsorship opportunities, volunteer, or become involved, contact development@cscslo.org or call (805) 238-4411. For additional information about the CSC or the 7th Annual Fryers Club Roast, visit cscslo.org.

