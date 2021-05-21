‘Full Boar’ film coming back to Park Cinemas for Wine Festival

—Eberle Winery is bringing back its Full Boar film to the Downtown Park Cinemas for a special showing during this year’s Wine Festival Weekend in conjunction with celebrating Gary Eberle’s Wine Legend Award.

Full Boar was originally produced to commemorate the 40 year anniversary of Eberle Winery in 2019 and was later accepted to the SLO International Film Festival in 2020. March 19, 2020, just days before its local release, the first pandemic lockdowns were put in place pushing off the release date.

Full Boar is an exciting, rock and roll, first-person account of Gary Eberle’s early life and how some of the pieces came together in the early days of the Paso Robles wine appalachian.

“Gary’s story is a true manifestation of the American Dream, and we are so excited to finally share this with everyone,” said Peter Schroeder, Full Boar director. “2020 was a wild ride and it’s great that things are starting to open up again!”

The film will be showing at Downtown Park Cinemas in Paso Robles on Friday, May 21 at 7:15 p.m., Sat and Sunday, May 22 and 23 at 2:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 24 and 25 at 6:45 p.m.

The price for a standard matinee ticket is $10.25. Watch the trailer below:

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related