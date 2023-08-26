Full closure of Highway 41 near Cholame continues next week

Paving project near the Clomane ‘Wye’ will result in full closure next Monday, Tuesday

– A paving project on State Route 41 from 1.5-miles north of the State Route 41/46 “Wye” to the Kern County Line will result in a full closure of State Route 41 in both directions on Monday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Work began this week with full daytime closures Monday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 25 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Travelers heading north on Highway 41 can detour via Hwy. 46 East to State Route 33 north to Highway 41, just south of Kettleman City. Travelers headed south on Highway 41 can detour onto State Route 33 to Hwy. 46 East. Travelers are reminded to allow extra time for their commute while using these detours.

Following the full closure of Highway 41, travelers will encounter intermittent one-way traffic control during the daytime hours until project completion.

During the overnight hours, the traveling public can expect intermittent one-way traffic control on this section of Highway 41, Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This project will result in crews paving a roughly 5-mile stretch of roadway to ensure a smooth ride for travelers.

Message and directional signs will be in place to assist all travelers. Travelers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

All roadwork is expected to be completed by mid-September. The contractor for this $2.2 million project is Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter: @CaltransD5, Facebook: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

