Full closure of portion of Highway 41 starts today

Closure due to efforts to expand Highway 46 to four lanes at the Cholame ‘Y’

– Highway 41 will undergo a temporary closure between Highway 46 East and State Route 33 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 27, according to Caltrans.

The closure is attributed to the ongoing efforts by Caltrans to expand Highway 46 to four lanes at the 46/41 “Y” interchange in the Cholame area.

Travelers heading northbound will be rerouted onto Highway 46 East to State Route 33 before reconnecting with Highway 41 just south of Kettleman City. Southbound travelers, meanwhile, will be directed onto State Route 33 to Highway 46 East.

Message and directional signs will be in place to assist all travelers. The California Highway Patrol will also be present at each end of the closure.

The contractor for this $148 million project is Atkinson Construction of Irvine.

The closure may extend to Thursday, Mar. 28, within the same time frame of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

