Full Highway 41 closure planned for paving project near Cholame

Highway 41 will be closed in both directions Monday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 25 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– A paving project on State Route 41 from 1.5-miles north of the State Route 41/46 “Wye” to the Kern County Line will result in a full closure of State Route 41 in both directions on Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25 from 6 am to 6 pm. This work is weather permitting. If rain events postpone this work, it will be rescheduled from Monday, Aug. 28 through Friday, Sept. 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Travelers heading north on SR 41 can detour via Hwy. 46 East to State Route 33 north to SR 41, just south of Kettleman City. Travelers headed south on SR 41 can detour onto State Route 33 to Hwy. 46 East. Travelers should allow extra time for their commute while using these detours.

During the overnight hours, the traveling public can expect intermittent one-way traffic control on this section of State Route 41, Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Following the full closure of State Route 41, travelers will encounter intermittent one-way traffic control during the daytime hours until project completion.

This project will result in crews paving a roughly 5-mile stretch of roadway to ensure a smooth ride for travelers.

Message and directional signs will be in place to assist all travelers. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes. All roadwork is expected to be completed by mid-September. The contractor for this $2.2 million project is Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

HEADS UP: Full daytime closure of #Hwy41 for paving project near #Cholame “Wye” next week #SanLuisObispoCounty pic.twitter.com/veWPNd59Eg — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) August 18, 2023

