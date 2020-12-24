Fund to provide relief to local immigrant community during COVID-19

–SLO County UndocuSupport has announced the establishment of the SLO County UndocuSupport Fund at The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.

The purpose of the SLO County UndocuSupport Fund is to provide financial relief to San Luis Obispo County immigrant families who have limited access to support services during COVID-19 and other unforeseen local, statewide or national crises that have a disproportionate impact on the health and well-being of immigrant families. Funds will be distributed to families through grants made to nonprofit organizations.

SLO County UndocuSupport is a collaborative effort of local organizations, community leaders, and concerned individuals who came together in April 2020 during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic with a common goal: to provide support for local undocumented and mixed-status immigrant families who were left out of pandemic relief programs.

During the past eight months, SLO County UndocuSupport has:

Raised more than $85,000 through the Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund from 175 local donors;

Distributed more than $80,000 in local Disaster Support Fund grants to over 500 local families through its two nonprofit partners – Center for Family Strengthening (CFS) and Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO);

Received more than $220,000 in grants from the California Immigrant Resilience fund, a statewide public-private philanthropic partnership that shares its mission;

Provided support to nearly 2000 residents in 17 San Luis Obispo County communities, assisting them with rental and utility payments, transportation, groceries, and health needs.

One recipient of funds shared these words of appreciation: “I just want to thank you for providing me financial assistance during this pandemic. The pandemic really affected me and my four children. At work they moved me from full-time to part-time, and being a single mom, this truly impacted me. With your financial support, I was able to complete the payment of the rent due, I didn’t have to move to another place. Now, I am back to working full time, and I truly appreciate your support.”

