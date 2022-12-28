Over $4-million in funding secured for SLO County projects

– Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) recently announced that over $4,000,000 in direct federal funding for community projects that benefit residents of San Luis Obispo County is set to become law after passing both chambers of Congress last week.

Carbajal has been advocating for these federal funds since April 2022 and helped ensure they were included in the omnibus spending package crafted over the past six months and sent to President Biden’s desk by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The funds will help fund the construction of a new 101 interchange in San Luis Obispo, renovate a key bridge in Arroyo Grande, and make upgrades to a critical multi-use pier in Morro Bay.

“As the Central Coast’s representative, my first and foremost responsibility is to deliver real results for our communities and its residents – and today I’m proud to do that again by delivering more than $4 million for San Luis Obispo County to support projects that will improve our quality of life,” said Carbajal. “With these funds, we will be able to make critical upgrades to our roads and highways, bridges and piers to keep commerce and people moving smoothly throughout our region.”

Carbajal requested and pushed for funding for these and other Central Coast projects through the House Appropriations Committee. In total, Carbajal secured $22,466,540 for 14 projects across all three counties that he represents in congress.

The full list of projects secured for San Luis Obispo County can be found below:

$2,065,000 to help fund the Prado Road Bridge Replacement project in the City of San Luis Obispo, which includes improvements and modifications to the adjacent intersection of Prado Road/South Higuera Street to provide additional capacity to serve existing and future traffic demands.The planned replacement would not only widen the bridge, but also add bike lanes and lighting to improve pedestrian and public safety.

If total funding for the project is secured, construction is estimated to begin in late 2025.

“We greatly appreciate Rep. Carbajal’s work to secure funding for the Prado Bridge replacement project in the recently passed budget,” said San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart, “Replacing this 70-year-old bridge with a structurally sound bridge that includes bike lanes, improved lighting, and pedestrian walkways will make the intersection safer and prepare the intersection for the future Prado Road overpass.”

$500,000 for the rehabilitation and retrofit of the Swinging Bridge in Arroyo Grande, which connects residential neighborhoods with the downtown commercial district known as The Village.

“The City of Arroyo Grande and I sincerely thank Congressman Carbajal for his support in securing funding for the Swinging Bridge Project,” said Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Ray Russom. “Through the congressman’s efforts, $500,000 was recommended by the Appropriations Committee through the Fiscal Year 2023 Community Project Funding program. This funding will enable the city to rehabilitate its swinging bridge, restoring an iconic bridge that provides a vital asset and benefit to the community of Arroyo Grande and the State of California.”

$1,500,000 to make key replacements and upgrades to Morro Bay’s North T-Pier, which is utilized for Morro Bay’s commercial fishing industry, Coast Guard operations, recreational tourism, and residential communities.

Upgrades are essential to improve the safety of the pier, as it will also serve as the primary hub for operations of any offshore wind infrastructure constructed off the Morro Bay coast.

“The T-Pier project will ensure safety in and around Morro Bay harbor for our fishing industry, our citizens, and our visitors,” said Morro Bay Mayor Carla Wixom. “The project will enhance the local and regional economic benefits provided by the T-Pier and harbor. Congressman Carbajal is a strong advocate for our City, and we appreciate his work with his colleagues in Congress to secure funding for the T-Pier – critically important infrastructure serving our national interests.”

The full list of projects secured by Carbajal for Fiscal Year 2023, as well as more information on the rules governing what projects could be requested, can be found here.

