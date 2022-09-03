Fundraiser gala to benefit local children

‘All for the Kidz’ annual event coming to SLO Country Club Oct. 9

– Central Coast Funds for Children (CCFC) will present its annual fundraiser gala, “All for the Kidz” to benefit children in need in San Luis Obispo County on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the San Luis Obispo Country Club, 255 Country Club Drive, starting at 4 p.m.

“We are excited to be back in full fundraising mode by kicking off this year’s fun-filled gala,” said Marilyn Blake, President of CCFC. “This is our opportunity to help the children in dire need in SLO County. Every dollar we raise will benefit All for the Kidz.”

The evening gala includes appetizers, cocktails, a full-course dinner, dancing to Earls of Tuesday Band, and live and silent auctions. Dinner will include a choice of entrée— center-cut top sirloin, free-range roasted chicken breast, or vegetarian eggplant parmesan. Tickets are $125 per person. Corporate sponsorships, donations, underwriting, an honor board, and raffle tickets are available. Go to centralcoastfundsforchildren.org for tickets. Table sponsorships start at $5,000.

CCFC is a 28-year-old nonprofit raising money in SLO County for children in need. It has donated $2 million to help the county’s children live better lives. These funds have helped provide food, clothing, medical and dental care, therapy, counseling, and more.

