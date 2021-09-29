Fundraiser helping the Garcia family recover from Dry Creek Apartments fire

Friend of the family organizes GoFundMe campaign

–Magda Garcia was at work on Sept 21 when she got the phone call that her home in the Dry Creek Apartments was on fire. She rushed home to find her family safe, but they lost everything.

Lilly Woodruff, friend and coworker, has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help Garcia and her family recover from their losses. “I work with Magda at McDonald’s on Niblick. Her son works here, too. They are great and hardworking people,” said Woodruff. “She still continues to work and look at the positive as she and her family try to rebuild.”

On Sept 21, several emergency crews responded to assist the Paso Robles Fire Department at a multi-family residential structure fire at Alamo Creek Drive in Paso Robles. Two units of the Dry Creek Apartments were completely destroyed by the fire and 40 residents, including the Garcia family were displaced. NIne fire engines, 39 firefighters and several additional emergency vehicles and first responders, including the Paso Robles Police Department responded to the fire. In addition to the Paso Robles Fire Department and Paso Robles Police Department, first responders responding included Cal Fire/SLO County, Templeton Fire, Atascadero Fire, Atascadero State Hospital, San Luis Ambulance Service and American Red Cross.

