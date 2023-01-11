Fundraiser planned for local family struggling with loss

Caryssa Scott Esquivel, sister of the late Trevon Perry, passed away Dec. 2

– Caryssa Scott Esquivel, the little sister of the late Trevon Perry, passed away on Dec. 2, leaving behind an 11-month-old daughter.

Friends and family have started a Gofundme to support the family with funeral costs and loss of income to support her daughter, and there is also a fundraising event planned for the family on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Paso Robles.

The fundraiser will be a raffle and barbecue held at Pioneer Park in Paso Robles from 1-5 p.m.

The Gofundme description reads:

On Friday, December 2 our beloved Caryssa Esquivel (Scott) was taken from us tragically during a routine medical procedure. Mo had undergone this procedure several times before, and to lose her this way was unexpected and shocking. Her family is heartbroken. There are no words that can describe the pain and loss being felt by everyone who loved Mo.

There is some comfort and hope in Mo’s last gift, as she chose to be an organ donor. Her beautiful eyes are going to two different boys, and we hope they can see the world through them. Her heart valve is going to help children. Her skin will help heal a burn victim in Dallas. She made everyone who met her in life better, and her passing is no exception.

Friends and family are banding together to lift the spirits of Anthony, Avianna, Shannon, Robert, and all of Caryssa’s loved ones during this devastating time. Shannon will use funds raised from this GoFundMe to go towards Mo’s funeral expenses, possible legal expenses, To help her husband and beautiful daughter Avi and anything else the Scott/ Esquivel family needs to ease the burden during this difficult time. The associated costs and loss of income that sadly come with losing someone are overwhelming, especially as the family was still in the process of recovering from the loss of their eldest son Trevon.

No amount of money could ease the pain the Esquivel and Scott family are going through; however, as a community, we can pitch in and do what we can. We are hoping that this small gift will show Robert and Shannon that they are loved and appreciated. They raised one of the best human beings we have ever known and our hearts ache, not only for their loss but for the loss we all feel.

Caryssa was a strong and passionate young woman. She was the first to speak out whenever she saw injustice in the world and had compassion for anyone in need. She was smart and capable and could have done so many things. But Mo’s dream was to be a mother and to care for her family. Let’s all step up and keep her dream alive while she’s at rest.

