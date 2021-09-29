Fundraising campaign helps Uzeta family after Dry Creek Apartments fire destroys home

–The community is stepping up to help the Uzeta family that lost everything in the Sept 21 apartment fire in Paso Robles. Two units of the Dry Creek Apartments on Alamo Drive were completely destroyed. One of those units was the home of the Uzeta family.

Al Jacobs, who works with Teribio Uzeta, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family find a new home and replace clothes and necessities. The family is currently living with a relative in Shandon. To date, support from the community has reached over half of the needed amount.

“My family really appreciates what everyone is doing to help us get through these really tough times and we’re just really grateful for what they are doing for us,” said Obed Uzeta in a recent interview with KSBY.

“Toribio has been landscaping with me for over 15 years. His wife, two teenage boys and 5 year old Kayla have lived in the Dry Creek Apartments for much of that time. They are setting up with new clothes, food and basic living stuff , while living with his brothers family in Shandon. Any amount of donation would be hugely appreciated , and would help them get back into a new living situation,” writes Jacobs for the GoFundMe campaign.

Nine fire engines, two ladder trucks, San Luis Ambulance Service, the American Red Cross, the Paso Robles Police Department and a total of 39 firefighters responded to the Sept 21 fire. Fire engines, equipment and firefighters responded from Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero State Hospital and San MIguel. Forty residents were displaced from the eight-unit building and one family dog died. Two residents jumped from the second story to escape the fire, both were uninjured.

