Fundraising efforts underway for family displaced due to fire

Family of eight displaced due to fire sparked by fireworks

– San Miguel resident Abel Gonzalez Vazquez, his wife, and six children were going to sleep when a spark from a firework landed on a pile of trash bags, traveled to hay, and eventually caught their house in fire, according to reports. The family, although able to safely evacuate, is now displaced due to the blaze. The fireworks did not belong to the family.

The family moved to San Miguel last year and the children have been attending Lillian Larsen Elementary.

For now, the family of eight is sheltering in Fuente de Agua Viva Church, an Assembly of God church in San Miguel.

How to help the family

The displaced family is now accepting donations. Community members can drop off items such as clothing, shoes, and blankets at The North County Christian Thrift Store in Atascadero.

One of the teachers for the children, Amy Loewen, set up a GoFundMe page on behalf of the family, it reads:

Hi, this is Mrs. Loewen. I am fundraising for one of our school families in San Miguel who lost their home last night from a fire. Someone else’s firework sparked in a nearby trash dumpster and a blazing fire took their home. They are a large family with 6 children. This family is dear to me.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

As of Thursday morning, over $16,000 has been raised towards the $20,000 goal.

The North County Neighbor Aid program, which is part of the Center for Family Strengthening in San Luis Obispo, is also collecting donations on behalf of the family.

Donations for the family can be made through the North County NeighborAid program at donorbox.org/north-county-womenade. Note: Donors should click “write us a comment” and add “San Miguel Family” or “San Miguel Fire” to designate where the donation should be distributed.

