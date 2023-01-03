Fundraising golf tournament draws hundreds to Paso Robles

Stacie Athon is a former Bearcat who is battling cancer

– The first-ever Stacie Strong Golf Tournament drew several hundred people to the Links Golf Course Saturday in Paso Robles.

Stacie Athon is a former Bearcat who is battling cancer. She was first diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer in 2020, a few months after she and Cody Willis married. It manifested again more recently and she is undergoing highly specialized treatment in Southern California, which is quite expensive. The tournament raised money to help defray her health expenses.

Despite the heavy rain Saturday, several hundred people played golf at the Links. Afterward, a band played in the newly built Links building while people feasted on lunch. Golfer Bob Kaiser and Popie Kaiser helped with the buffet lunch. Their son, Austin Harris, is caddie for professional golfer Xander Schauffele. A silent auction was scattered in one section of the large room.

“We’re very excited about the turnout,” Stacie said, “Over 200 people registered and many more walked through the door. I’m feeling very excited. We’re hoping to make this an annual event and service the community surrounding us.”

The tournament is intended to be an annual event on Dec. 31 in the Paso Robles area. Tracy and her husband, Cody Willis, live in Sherwood, Oregon where he works for Wine Direct, a shipping company.

