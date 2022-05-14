Gale watch in effect for North County this weekend

Watch will remain in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon

– A gale watch and small craft advisory is in effect for North County and parts of the North Coast through the weekend, according to Weather Underground and the National Weather Service.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kts are expected, with sea conditions of 7-10 feet possible when conditions are at their worst. The gale watch will remain in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas.

Expected daytime high temperatures for Paso Robles for Saturday and Sunday are in the mid-90s, with a slight cooldown expected to start off next week. Click here to view a full 10-day forecast.

