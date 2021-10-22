Garagiste Festival to honor the ten ‘OGs’

The ten ‘OGs’ poured at the first Garagiste Wine Festival in 2011

– The Garagiste Wine Festival today announced the ten OGs (Original Garagistes) that it will be honoring at this year’s 10th Anniversary Garagiste Wine Festival, scheduled for Nov. 12 and 13 in Paso Robles.

The ten OGs, who poured at the first festival in 2011 (helping to kick off the garagiste wine movement) have, since then, expanded significantly, winning awards, fans and recognition beyond the Paso Robles stage, and producing significantly more than the festival’s 1500 case limit. According to the festival founders, what makes each of these winemakers a quintessential garagiste is that, as they craft their excellent wines, they retain the renegade and innovative spirit that is at the heart of the garagiste movement – and one that is core to the identity of the Paso Robles wine region.

The ten OGs will be celebrated during the festival’s “Friday Night ‘Rare and Reserve – No Repeats’” event at the Pavillion on the Lake in Atascadero. Exclusively at this event, the OGs will pour their signature wines.

The ten OGs, in alphabetical order are:

Alta Colina

Bodega de Edgar

Caliza

Cloak and Dagger

Cutruzzola

Kaleidos

Levo

Nicora

Paix Sur Terre

Vines on the Marycrest

The Garagiste Festival also recently launched the Garagiste Festival Wine Club, offering members the wide range of varieties, blends, and styles featured at the garagiste festivals. All wines are handmade, hard-to-find, crafted in small batches and Garagiste Certified.

Proceeds benefit the Garagiste Festival Scholarship at Cal Poly.

For festival info and schedule, click here.

