Garbage truck crashes into automobile in Paso Robles

No injuries reported

– A Paso Robles Waste & Recycle garbage truck collided with a BMW sedan late Thursday morning at Sherwood Park just off Creston Road in Paso Robles.

The accident occurred just before noon on Thursday.

Mark Perry of Paso Robles Waste & Recycle arrived on the scene shortly after the accident to discuss it with the Paso Robles Police Department.

No injuries were reported, but the BMW suffered damage on the passenger side of the car.